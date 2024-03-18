Lively chipped in 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Lively made the most of his opportunities off the bench in this one, missing just one shot from the field, ending close to a double-double and making his mark on the defensive end as well. However, Lively will continue to have a hard cap on his upside if he continues to play off the bench, with Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington currently starting in the frontcourt.