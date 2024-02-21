Lively (nose) is probable to play Thursday against the Suns.
Lively should be available for Thursday's game and will likely flirt with close to 20 minutes off the bench. His upside has been hindered with the addition of Daniel Gafford, but as long as he's able to flirt with 20 minutes, that should be enough floor time for him to make an impact in fantasy hoops.
