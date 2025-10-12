Lively finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

Lively turned in his best performance of the preseason, producing on both ends of the floor. With Daniel Gafford sidelined due to an ankle injury, Lively has an opportunity to establish himself as the primary center, a role the coaching staff would love to see him embrace. While he is unlikely to play what might be considered typical starter's minutes, Lively should still be a good source of boards and blocks, while also scoring efficiently.