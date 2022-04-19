Powell amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Jazz.

Powell played only 16 minutes and was a non-factor on both sides of the ball in Monday's Game 2 win. Most of the fanfare went to Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber in the victory while Powell posted one of his worst stat lines of the season, netting only one rebound in 16 minutes. By staying largely out of Rudy Gobert's way, the Mavericks may have found the ideal method to beat the Jazz, but the scheme will wreak havoc on Powell's output moving forward.