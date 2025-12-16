Powell supplied seven points (2-4 FG, 3-6 FT) and nine rebounds across 24 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Powell has been called to take on a larger role recently with the loss of Dereck Lively (foot) for the season, and with Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz. In the three games where Powell has played at least 24 minutes, he averages 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.