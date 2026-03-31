Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returning to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Powell started his squad's last two matchups but failed to do much with the opportunity. He'll return to a bench role Monday with Daniel Gafford set to return from a right shoulder sprain.
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