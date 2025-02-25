Powell (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Powell was previously listed as doubtful for this contest and has been sidelined since Jan. 17. With how thin the Mavericks are in the frontcourt, his potential return could be a big boost for Dallas' interior.
