Thompson (adductor) is available for Friday's game against Boston.

Thompson will shed his probable tag due to a right adductor contusion and suit up for a second consecutive contest. The veteran wing has averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes per game over six outings since the All-Star break.

