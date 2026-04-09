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Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Thompson will get a maintenance day for the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set, so AJ Johnson and John Poulakidas are both poised to see more minutes in Wednesday's contest. Thompson should return for Friday's contest against the Spurs.

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