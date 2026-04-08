Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Expected to rest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Thompson is expected to receive a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. AJ Johnson has a chance to step into a sizable role with so many Mavericks expected to sit.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains four threes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Set for Friday return•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Resting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Plays well in loss•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Slated for Wednesday return•