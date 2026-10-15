Thompson finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Nets.

Thompson started alongside Davion Mitchell in Miami's backcourt but struggled to find his rhythm from deep, missing five of seven three-point attempts. He still reached double figures by converting three shots inside the arc. The veteran's perimeter shooting remains his primary fantasy appeal, though his contributions outside the scoring column were minimal Wednesday.