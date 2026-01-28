Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness.
Thompson was initially left off the injury report after Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee was postponed, but is now officially listed questionable to play Wednesday. With Cooper Flagg (ankle) also questionable, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington and Caleb Martin may all see increased workloads if either were to be sidelined.
