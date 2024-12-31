Thompson has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Kings due to an illness, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Thompson was set to serve as the Mavericks' focal point on offense Monday due to the absences of Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder). However, Thompson appears to be the under the weather, and it is severe enough for him to miss his fifth game of the regular season. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Rockets. P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are all set to see increased work Monday due to Thompson, Doncic and Irving all being sidelined.
