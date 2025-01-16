Irving (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Irving has missed six of the Mavericks' last seven games due to a back issue. Dallas has only won two games during his absence, as the team has found it challenging to compete without the veteran guard and Luka Doncic (calf). Spencer Dinwiddie could get another start if Irving can't return to the floor Friday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Struggles in return•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Will return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Trending up, but return still TBD•