Doncic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to low back tightness.
Doncic continues to carry an extreme workload for the Mavericks, and he may sit out for the team's final game before the All-Star break. If Doncic ends up sidelined, expect Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pours in 27 points in decisive win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Quiet effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Comes up huge in clutch•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Fills stat sheet Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Friday's game postponed•