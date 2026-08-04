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Lakers' Luka Doncic: 'Healthy again'

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Doncic (hamstring) recently stated he is "100% healthy again," Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Doncic suffered a hamstring strain on April 2, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 regular season and the postseason. However, after taking a "real break from basketball" to rehab, the multi-time All-Star reports he is ready to go. Doncic came as close as ever to capturing his first MVP in 2025-26, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes in 64 regular-season appearances. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic could be just as productive this season, though durability has been an issue throughout his career.

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