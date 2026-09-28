Johnson (undisclosed) has been limited during training camp thus far, though head coach Dusty May said Monday that he's working his way back and getting close to practicing in full, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

It's unclear what Johnson is dealing with, though the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. Still, the 20-year-old's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Dallas' preseason opener against Houston on Friday, Oct. 9. The No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft, Johnson is fresh off winning a national championship at Michigan, where he averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.1 minutes per game in 40 outings.