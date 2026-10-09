Johnson totaled four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Rockets.

With Dereck Lively (foot), Santi Aldama (knee) and P.J. Washington (ankle) all sidelined, Johnson started at center in a small-ball lineup with Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher, as Daniel Gafford operated off the bench. The rookie ended up playing only 12 minutes, but his limited action might've been precautionary, as he's been dealing with a minor lower-leg injury during training camp. While not an eye-popping box score, Johnson being thrust into the starting lineup during his first non-Summer League NBA action is encouraging for his short- and long-term fantasy value.