Johnson (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Johnson started at center during his Mavericks preseason debut, totaling four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 135-117 loss to the Rockets. The rookie has been dealing with a minor lower-leg injury during training camp, so the Mavericks will likely proceed with caution, but it appears he's slated for a major role right away.