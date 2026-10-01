Head coach Dusty May said Wednesday that Johnson has been limited in training camp due to lower-leg soreness, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

The Mavericks have been managing Johnson's workload ahead of his rookie season, with May noting that the 20-year-old participated in every other live session Wednesday. Additionally, May said Monday that the power forward was getting close to practicing in full. Still, the Michigan product's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Dallas' preseason opener against the Rockets on Friday, Oct. 9.