Marshall said during Media Day that improving his three-point shooting was a major focus during the offseason, Austin Veazey of SI.com reports.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence that the work will translate this season, saying that becoming a more consistent perimeter threat would make him "unstoppable." Marshall averaged a career-high 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 74 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 despite shooting just 29.1 percent from three. A significant improvement from beyond the arc would add another dimension to his offensive game after Dallas signed him to a three-year extension in August.