Marshall tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to Houston.

Marshall got to start for a short-handed Mavericks team in their preseason opener, but that's expected to change once the regular season begins. Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com believes Marshall's playmaking and finishing prowess could allow him to operate more as a point guard off the bench this year, so the forward should still handle a significant role as a member of the second unit.