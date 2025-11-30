Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in Denver.
The ankle injury forced Washington to the sidelines for Saturday's win over the Clippers, which resulted in Naji Marshall drawing the start, and Caleb Martin saw an uptick in minutes. It'll be more of the same if Washington is out again Monday.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Rolls ankle during warmups•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Strong showing in Miami•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Not listed on report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doesn't return Saturday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Sniffs double-double•