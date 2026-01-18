Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Set for another absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Washington is currently dealing with a personal matter, which is also why he sat out of Saturday's matchup against the Jazz. HIs next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday against Golden State.
