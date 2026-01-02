Washington contributed 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Washington is putting together another workmanlike campaign in 2025-26. The forward has averaged 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest across his last 10 games, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.