Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to face Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left elbow sprain.
Washington missed the front end of this back-to-back due to left elbow soreness, and he's one of six Mavericks players being listed as doubtful. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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