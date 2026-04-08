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Washington is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left elbow sprain.

Washington missed the front end of this back-to-back due to left elbow soreness, and he's one of six Mavericks players being listed as doubtful. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith would be candidates to see increased playing time.

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