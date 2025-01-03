Washington (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington sprained his right knee in the second quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Rockets and did not return for the second half. He was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game, but the injury doesn't appear severe enough for the 26-year-old forward to be sidelined. Washington's availability is crucial for a Dallas team that will be without Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (illness) for Friday's tilt.