Nembhard recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 114-97 win over the Knicks.

Although Nembhard has maintained a sizable role, his fantasy appeal remains very low. Across his last eight games, he's seen 20.7 minutes per contest with 7.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting from the field.