Foster recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Foster scored 20-plus points for a second straight game and notched his first double-double since March 3. He also blocked at least three shots for the 10th time this season.