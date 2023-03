Foster scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to Windy City.

Foster was efficient from the field en route to his first 20-plus-point game since Feb. 27. Across 40 appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three.