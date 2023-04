Foster tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Foster flirted with a double-double and swatted a playoff-high five shots during the Blue Coats' championship win. Across 45 G League appearances, the 20-year-old averaged 24.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game.