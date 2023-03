Foster (knee) totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 104-99 win over Capital City.

After sitting out the regular-season finale, Foster was back in action for Delaware's first playoff contest. He was one of the driving forces in the Blue Coats' win, providing efficient shooting and solid all-around production.