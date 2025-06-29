The Magic intend to decline Wagner's (knee) team option, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The move was expected, as Wagner is set to miss a good chunk of the 2025-26 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in December. The Magic will retain his Bird Rights, so a new contract could be signed between the two sides, though the annual value could be lower than the $11 million Wagner was set to receive had Orlando exercised the option instead. Prior to his injury, Wagner was averaging 12.9 points on 56.2 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 18.8 minutes per game across 30 regular-season games (one start).