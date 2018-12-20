Nets' Allen Crabbe: Won't play Friday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This will be the fifth straight absence for Crabbe as the Nets continue to roll. Rodions Kurucs is expected to continue starting for as long a Crabbe is out.
