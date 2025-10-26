Thomas recorded 40 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 13-13 FT) and two rebounds across 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-107 loss to the Spurs.

Thomas did everything in his power to drag his team to a victory, but his 40-point afternoon wasn't nearly enough. He briefly exited the matchup in the second quarter after suffering a cut on his face, though he returned in the third period and managed to finish out the game. Thomas was effective from the field and racked up 13 points from the charity stripe, marking his second straight appearance racking up 30-plus points.