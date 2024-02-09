Thomas ended Thursday's 118-95 loss to Cleveland with 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

Thomas continues to produce in a starting role, and even though his shooting numbers were inefficient, he remains a capable scorer who's valuable in fantasy due to his scoring prowess. Since returning to the starting lineup eight games ago, Thomas is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep.