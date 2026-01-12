Thomas has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to left hamstring injury management.

Thomas will receive a maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he recorded nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Grizzlies. Since returning from a 20-game absence due to a hamstring strain in late December, Thomas has appeared in seven games for the Nets but has yet to play more than 25 minutes in any of those contests.