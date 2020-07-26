LeVert went for a team-high 27 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding three assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

LeVert paced the Nets during this scrimmage win, but the combo guard will have to carry a similar load on offense once play resumes next week. He is expected to be the team's main offensive threat due to the absence of other high-profile players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, and Spencer Dinwiddie, among others.