Nets' Caris LeVert: Triple-double in win
LeVert had 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday's win over the Spurs.
LeVert continues to play well of late, averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in nine games since the All-Star break. Friday night was another efficient effort, but it was overshadowed by the team parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday morning.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.