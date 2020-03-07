LeVert had 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday's win over the Spurs.

LeVert continues to play well of late, averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in nine games since the All-Star break. Friday night was another efficient effort, but it was overshadowed by the team parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday morning.