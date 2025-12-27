Johnson (not injury related) is not available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Johnson signed a two-way pact with Brooklyn on Friday and has yet to join the team. His next opportunity to make his NBA debut will come Monday against the Warriors, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him head straight to the club's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. The undrafted rookie out of Auburn appeared in 16 G League games for the Cleveland Charge before latching on with Brooklyn, during which he averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.5 minutes per contest.