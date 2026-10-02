Sharpe intends to pace himself entering the 2026-27 season as he slots into a starting role, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe ended the 2025-26 campaign as the team's starting center, but he's entering his first full NBA season with the expectation of tackling a larger workload. The big man acknowledges that while he may need to pace himself over the course of a long season, he has no intention of letting his foot off the gas. "I feel like I played against starters last year as well. Sometimes, when I would come in the game, they would put the more physical guy in the game to deal with me. So just do my thing, just keep playing hard," said Sharpe. "And even if it's double the minutes, learn how to pace myself during the game, learning what opportunities to take [to avoid] getting in foul trouble, saving myself for later on in the game. But I'm just going to play hard until the wheels fall off. That's all I can do."