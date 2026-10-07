Sharpe finished with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over the Hornets.

As expected, Sharpe got the starting nod in the preseason opener, a role he is likely to assume heading into the season proper. While his production was serviceable, at best, the fact that he was engaged on both ends of the floor bodes well for his projected fantasy value. While there are some doubts as to whether he plays 'typical' starter minutes, his opportunity should certainly lend itself to standard league relevance.