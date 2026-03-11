site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Another absence coming
Sharpe (thumb) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Sharpe will be sidelined for the second straight game Thursday. With this news, more minutes will be up for grabs for players like Danny Wolf and Ochai Agbaji.
