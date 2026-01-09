Sharpe is coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Clippers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

The Nets have deployed Sharpe as a starter for three consecutive games, though the club plans to have Nic Claxton return to his usual role in the first unit Friday. Sharpe has averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.1 minutes per tilt across his last 10 games off the bench, so he should be able to maintain a decent level of fantasy value from the second unit.