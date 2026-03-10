site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-dayron-sharpe-wont-play-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Won't play Tuesday
•
1 min read
Sharpe won't play in Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a left thumb sprain, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Sharpe is sitting out for the first time since the Jan. 19 loss to the Suns. Danny Wolf and Ochai Agbaji should both see more playing time in the frontcourt in the absence of Sharpe on Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read