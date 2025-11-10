Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said after Sunday's 134-98 loss to the Knicks that Sharpe would undergo testing on his left hamstring Monday to determine the severity of the injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe contributed 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes before exiting Sunday's contest with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter. Though an official timeline for Sharpe's return won't be provided until his tests are completed, the Nets already seem to be bracing for him to miss at least their next game Tuesday versus the Raptors. Brooklyn recalled Danny Wolf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, and the rookie first-round pick will be a candidate to enter the rotation as starting center Nic Claxton's top backup if Sharpe can't play Tuesday.