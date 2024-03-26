Schroder registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 96-88 victory over the Raptors.

Schroder was impressive against his former team, but perhaps the most important aspect of his performance Monday was that he managed to bounce back from a couple of underwhelming efforts. He was coming off two straight games with single-digit scoring performances. Despite the ups and downs, Schroder has done a decent job as a starter in Brooklyn, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game since the beginning of March.