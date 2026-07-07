Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Back healthy this summer

Schroder (illness) finished with 20 points, nine assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Germany's 92-86 win over Israel on Friday.

Schroder came down with an illness to close the postseason with the Cavaliers, but he's returned to play for FIBA action this summer. The veteran guard is set to reprise his role as Cleveland's top backup point guard in 2026-27, having averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across 70 regular-season games for the Cavs and Kings in 2025-26.