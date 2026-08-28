Schroder recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Germany's 99-83 win over the Netherlands in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Schroder paced Germany in scoring and continued his strong summer ahead of his first season in Charlotte. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cleveland earlier this month after averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 24.2 minutes across 70 regular-season appearances last season. With LaMelo Ball traded to Minnesota and Tre Mann subsequently sent to Washington, Charlotte's backcourt has undergone a significant overhaul, though the offseason addition of Coby White figures to keep Schroder in a reserve role. The veteran should nevertheless have a path to consistent minutes as one of the Hornets' primary ball handlers off the bench.