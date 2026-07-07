Nets' Egor Demin: Nets 23 points with full line

Demin recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 100-79 California Classic Summer League win over the Warriors Blue.

Demin led Brooklyn in both points and rebounds while also doing an excellent job facilitating the offense. The second-year guard should open the season as a starter in Brooklyn, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares fighting for touches with Michael Porter, Julius Randle and the No. 6 overall pick, Mikel Brown.